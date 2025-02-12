Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rises By 487.5%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 8,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.