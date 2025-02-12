Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rises By 487.5%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 8,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
