9,527 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.7% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.54 and a 200-day moving average of $496.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.