TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

