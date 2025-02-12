The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.