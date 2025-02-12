TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $229.47 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

