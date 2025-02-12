L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Buys 208 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

