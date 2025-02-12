TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in PepsiCo by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.