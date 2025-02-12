Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $214,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.99 and a 1-year high of $561.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

