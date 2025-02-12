TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Up 345.0% in January

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, an increase of 345.0% from the January 15th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance

Shares of TCTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 4,096,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,130,654. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

