Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.