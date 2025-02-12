Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,669 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,668,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.