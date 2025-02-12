Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 197,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,167,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

