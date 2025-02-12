Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 830,218 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 463,452 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,911,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $14,993,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

