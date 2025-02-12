Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Sells $52,579.50 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $357.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.30 and its 200-day moving average is $416.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $338.52 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.