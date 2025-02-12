Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,182,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 665.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 263,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 228,911 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

