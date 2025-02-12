Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,460 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.