Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,434 Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $108.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

