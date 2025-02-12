15,391 Shares in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Bought by Fortress Financial Solutions LLC

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 368,546 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 156.0% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Capital

In related news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

GLAD stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $627.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 97.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

