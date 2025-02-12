GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Sells 120,653 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.09), for a total transaction of £1,753,088.09 ($2,182,901.37).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,436.50 ($17.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,282.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,361.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,455.93.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.66) to GBX 1,600 ($19.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.49).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

