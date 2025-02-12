Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 1,761.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,844 shares during the quarter. Kodiak Gas Services makes up approximately 6.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 156.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 565.54%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

