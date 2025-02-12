1,468 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,723,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.