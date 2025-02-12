1,468 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,723,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
