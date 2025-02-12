Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 296.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,302,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 218,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $1,058,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

