New Republic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,612,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 545,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 348,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,164 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFG opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

