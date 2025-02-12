NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after buying an additional 1,369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

