RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after buying an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 702,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

