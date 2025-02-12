Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $573,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,190 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,758,000 after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,040,000 after purchasing an additional 112,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

