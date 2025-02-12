Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,694 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $490,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 115,964 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

