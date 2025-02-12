Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

