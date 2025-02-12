ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 53109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

