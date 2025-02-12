ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 53109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.