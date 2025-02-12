Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 192,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 122,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.