Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 53.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 197.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

