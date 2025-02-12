VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 379,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

