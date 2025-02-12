Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.