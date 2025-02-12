Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Edmund Francis Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.31, for a total transaction of C$784,695.00.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.16. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.48.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.