Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Edmund Francis Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.31, for a total transaction of C$784,695.00.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.16. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.48.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.