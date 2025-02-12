Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $143.84.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

