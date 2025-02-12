Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 503.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 280.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.