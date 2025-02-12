Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 927 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 495,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 445,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 626,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of IRM stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
