Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) EVP Sells 799 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $492.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.67. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Saia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

