Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 198.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.00 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

