31,509 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Premier by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 137.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 7.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Premier by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,142.74. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,010 shares of company stock valued at $916,911. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -839.92%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

