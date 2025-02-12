CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in CDW by 1,168.1% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 48,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in CDW by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

CDW opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

