Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

