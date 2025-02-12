29,905 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL) Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

