29,905 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL) Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul
- What is a SEC Filing?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.