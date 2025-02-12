Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,389,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

