Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $193,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 117.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pfizer by 80.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.