Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $244,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,836,000 after buying an additional 160,394 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 978,212 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

