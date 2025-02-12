Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

