Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,544,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.12.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

