Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

