Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,928 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $121.52 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

